Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased Cbre Group Inc (CBG) stake by 4.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 39,520 shares as Cbre Group Inc (CBG)’s stock 0.00%. The Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 855,345 shares with $37.72 million value, down from 894,865 last quarter. Cbre Group Inc now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 462,025 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 12 analysts covering Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Reckitt Benckiser Group had 27 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) on Wednesday, December 12 with “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, September 17. Credit Suisse maintained Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) on Thursday, August 23 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, November 14. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 19 report. The stock of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the shares of RB in report on Friday, October 26 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. BNP Paribas upgraded the shares of RB in report on Tuesday, November 20 to “Outperform” rating. See Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) latest ratings:

17/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 6450.00 New Target: GBX 6500.00 Maintain

12/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 6000.00 Maintain

23/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 5950.00 New Target: GBX 6000.00 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: BNP Paribas Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 6800.00 New Target: GBX 7500.00 Upgrade

14/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 5950.00 Maintain

08/11/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 7300.00 New Target: GBX 7450.00 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 5850.00 New Target: GBX 5950.00 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 7025.00 New Target: GBX 7090.00 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 6400.00 New Target: GBX 6300.00 Unchanged

30/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 7600.00 Maintain

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company has market cap of 44.24 billion GBP. The firm offers treatment products for analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names. It has a 6.81 P/E ratio. It also offers hygienic products, including surface care and lavatory care products, antiseptic liquids, pest control products, automatic dishwashing products, automatic dishwashing products, and depilatory products under the Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, and Veet brand names.

The stock increased 0.63% or GBX 39 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6254. About 3.26M shares traded or 109.09% up from the average. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Absorption Pharmaceuticals: Maker of Premature Ejaculation Medication Promescent® Files Suit Against British Conglomerate for Trade Secret Theft and Fraud – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2017. Also Democratandchronicle.com published the news titled: “Aquinas running back Caron Robinson carries the load at scrimmages at Hilton – Rochester Democrat and Chronicle” on August 25, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reckitt Benckiser: Is Now The Right Time Or Will Things Get Better? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2017 was also an interesting one.

More recent CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JBG SMITH Signs Leases with CBRE and Beveridge & Diamond at 1900 N Street, NW – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “CBRE Group, Inc. Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change to â€œCBREâ€ – Business Wire” on March 08, 2018. Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “CBRE’s Philip D. Voorhees and NRP-West Team Complete Sale of The Dunes in Marina for $45 Million – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: December 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.16 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by GROCH JAMES R, worth $2.45 million on Wednesday, June 20. CONCANNON WILLIAM F had sold 28,878 shares worth $1.37 million on Monday, August 20. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $212,066 was made by LOPEZ GERARDO I on Tuesday, December 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CBG shares while 176 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 310.52 million shares or 0.73% less from 312.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd Company has 0% invested in CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG). Guardian Life Ins Com Of America, New York-based fund reported 899 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG) for 13,195 shares. 12,873 are held by Creative Planning. Texas Yale has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG). Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 1.03M shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0.06% or 62,861 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG). Intrust Bank Na reported 0.11% in CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 39,925 shares. Denali Advisors Lc accumulated 1.54% or 237,600 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 534,916 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 436,022 shares.