Oceanic Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Capital Product Partners Lp (CPLP) by 29.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oceanic Investment Management Ltd sold 489,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.31 million, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oceanic Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Capital Product Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 661,365 shares traded or 6.38% up from the average. Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has declined 25.08% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPLP News: 05/03/2018 Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Filing of Form 20-F With the SEC; 30/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners 1Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 18/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Cash Distribution; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL PRODUCT 1Q EPU 2C; 30/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners 1Q Rev $65.5M; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL PRODUCT 1Q REV. $65.5M, EST. $58.9M

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 73106.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 6.73M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.73M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $272.97 million, up from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14M shares traded or 84.72% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir)

Analysts await Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. CPLP’s profit will be $7.78 million for 8.75 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Capital Product Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. Shares for $648,034 were sold by Brown James S. Shares for $232,776 were sold by Beaty Anne L..

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hodges Cap owns 37,547 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 0.04% or 18,979 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Channing Cap Management Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ledyard Financial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1,527 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 118,678 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Burney holds 0.01% or 4,955 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invs Inc owns 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 25,549 shares. John G Ullman And Assoc Incorporated owns 0.95% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 128,800 shares. Mackay Shields accumulated 737,210 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.08% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 18,753 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Washington Tru Fincl Bank accumulated 79,964 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Lc holds 1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 116,530 shares.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $130.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 71,009 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $3.70 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 173,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.69M shares, and cut its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM).