Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1395.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 40,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,124 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.03M, up from 2,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Chase Corp (CCF) by 5.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 12,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,991 shares of the building products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.55 million, down from 233,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Chase Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 41,748 shares traded or 129.45% up from the average. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 14.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $2.37 million activity. The insider CHASE ADAM sold 6,965 shares worth $859,829. The insider GACK LEWIS P sold $13,076. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Feroldi Kenneth James sold $110,850.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,560 shares. 33,915 are owned by Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De. First Manhattan Commerce has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Hyman Charles D has 2.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 141,432 shares. Kings Point Capital Management invested in 0.01% or 528 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 1.17M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Troy Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,000 shares. Cardinal Cap Management holds 118,095 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.33% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hartford Invest Management invested in 101,397 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Cleararc owns 17,363 shares. Halsey Associates Ct owns 5,632 shares. Voya Investment Limited owns 331,903 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated reported 0.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

