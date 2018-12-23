Wills Financial Group Inc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 12.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wills Financial Group Inc acquired 3,328 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 21.00%. The Wills Financial Group Inc holds 30,338 shares with $3.11M value, up from 27,010 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $30.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 4.47M shares traded or 49.52% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Bruker Corp (BRKR) stake by 28.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 275,288 shares as Bruker Corp (BRKR)’s stock declined 11.83%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 700,482 shares with $23.43 million value, down from 975,770 last quarter. Bruker Corp now has $4.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.72% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 2.73 million shares traded or 309.24% up from the average. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has declined 8.69% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q Rev $431.7M; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF THE TEST TO IDENTIFY CANDIDA AURIS TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with Broad Species Coverage; 30/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces New NMR Technologies and Research Products; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires nanolR Company Anasys Instruments; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires NanoIR Company Anasys Instruments; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as Pres of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 24/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Contour LS-K 3D Optical Profiler; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with

Among 9 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 15. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, October 31. Citigroup downgraded the shares of LYB in report on Monday, September 17 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, November 1. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 10 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 42 investors sold LYB shares while 254 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 268.84 million shares or 2.45% less from 275.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 51 shares. Vantage Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 316 shares stake. Thornburg Investment Mngmt reported 1.52% stake. The Oklahoma-based Arvest Savings Bank Tru Division has invested 0.73% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.12% or 588,166 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 277,818 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 142,450 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Pggm Investments reported 813,879 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 1.4% or 72,418 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.37% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.31% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% or 126,700 shares.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $483.83 million activity. On Thursday, December 6 Buchanan Robin W.T. bought $443,150 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 5,000 shares. $121.04M worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold BRKR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 98.95 million shares or 0.78% less from 99.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 122,565 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Limited Com has 0% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 160,060 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Element Ltd Liability Company owns 5,993 shares. 720,803 were reported by Citadel Advsr Llc. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). State Street reported 1.62 million shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 19,297 shares. Kennedy Capital Management accumulated 614,168 shares. 57,465 are held by Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation. Architects accumulated 0% or 75 shares. Stifel Financial holds 9,635 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 70,100 shares.

Analysts await Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. BRKR’s profit will be $84.53M for 12.27 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Bruker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.95% EPS growth.

