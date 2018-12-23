Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 42.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 6,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,823 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $523,000, down from 15,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 6.82M shares traded or 24.12% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 23.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Services Inc (UPS) by 7.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.33 million, up from 274,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89 million shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video)

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $828,076 activity. Barber James J. sold $304,858 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $103.0 target in Wednesday, September 20 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, October 27. Zacks upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Thursday, September 17 to “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of UPS in report on Friday, April 29 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 14 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 16 by Edward Jones. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 2 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Loop Capital.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 56,900 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 93,954 shares. Amer Intl Gp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Verity Asset Management has 0.39% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,352 shares. Hap Trading Limited holds 53,538 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Com holds 0.42% or 33,070 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs holds 2.3% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 62,531 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 56,691 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New York-based Asset Strategies has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,300 shares. Coe Cap Management owns 15,408 shares. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock Corporation has invested 0.62% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Excalibur Corporation holds 15,041 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 15,273 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Las Vegas Sands had 76 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 19. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $50 target in Thursday, April 21 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by Deutsche Bank. Vetr downgraded Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on Thursday, September 17 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $86 target in Tuesday, June 26 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8100 target in Thursday, April 26 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 9. The stock has “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Friday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, January 25.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.88 per share. LVS’s profit will be $673.68 million for 14.10 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.69% EPS growth.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 65 investors sold LVS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 278.58 million shares or 4.69% less from 292.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 43,200 are owned by Comerica Securities. Wagner Bowman Mngmt stated it has 5,942 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Natl Insur Tx has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hilltop Hldgs Inc owns 5,752 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 76,292 shares. Clark Management Group accumulated 0.42% or 282,576 shares. Wealthtrust stated it has 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability reported 6,746 shares stake. Art Ltd Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 110,696 shares. Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.11% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 6,698 shares. Highland Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs invested in 830 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).