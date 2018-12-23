Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 585 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 571 trimmed and sold holdings in Wal Mart Stores Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 827.80 million shares, down from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wal Mart Stores Inc in top ten positions increased from 43 to 48 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 534 Increased: 455 New Position: 130.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Waste Management New (WM) stake by 87.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 29,684 shares as Waste Management New (WM)’s stock declined 0.73%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 4,414 shares with $399,000 value, down from 34,098 last quarter. Waste Management New now has $37.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 4.58 million shares traded or 118.47% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. The insider Harris Jeff M sold $2.21M. The insider CLARK FRANK M sold 376 shares worth $31,077. Rankin Devina A also sold $765,397 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares. On Monday, July 16 GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,787 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 406 shares. $31,447 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was sold by POPE JOHN C on Monday, July 16.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Garbage Pays Well – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Double Upgrades Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Says Stock Is ‘Least Expensive’ Route To Sector Exposure – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management Is Too Expensive For Me – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman bullish on waste stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 25.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.85 per share. WM’s profit will be $456.19 million for 20.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 1,907 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company Ny owns 5,661 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Regions Financial holds 0.82% or 841,529 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.62M shares. Moreover, Stadion Money Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 14,574 shares. 2,450 are held by Wendell David Associate. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv owns 17,710 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Llc (Wy) owns 2,140 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Pictet North America accumulated 9,400 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp invested in 516,735 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hartford Inv Mgmt holds 0.16% or 60,360 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs holds 179,899 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 284,512 were reported by Sei Invs. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc has invested 0.78% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Maryland-based Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Com has invested 0.26% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 14.92 million shares traded or 64.40% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Walmart Says It Will Pay for Its Workers to Earn College Degrees; 07/05/2018 – WALMART INTRODUCES ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO HELP CURB OPIOID ABUSE AND MISUSE; 18/05/2018 – Recode: Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a `members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 18/05/2018 – UK CMA ISSUES PRELIMINARY ‘INVITATION TO COMMENT’ ON SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L , ASDA WMT.N DEAL; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times; 15/05/2018 – FOCUS-A bid to save $300 million at HCR ManorCare, and disrupt U.S. healthcare; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son confirms Walmart to acquire India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, IT COULD RESULT IN CO’S INVESTMENT STAKE IN FLIPKART MOVING LOWER AFTER DEAL CLOSE; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T by 2020

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 48 insider sales for $5.10 billion activity.

Cullinan Associates Inc holds 21.1% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. for 3.10 million shares. Rwwm Inc. owns 514,561 shares or 14.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hs Management Partners Llc has 6.93% invested in the company for 2.55 million shares. The New York-based Gabalex Capital Management Llc has invested 6.43% in the stock. Bronson Point Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 191,282 shares.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. operates retail stores in various formats worldwide. The company has market cap of $253.14 billion. It operates through three divisions: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and SamÂ’s Club. It has a 49.76 P/E ratio. The firm operates discount stores, supermarkets, supercenters, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, home improvement stores, specialty electronics stores, apparel stores, drug stores, convenience stores, and membership-only warehouse clubs; and retail Websites, such as walmart.com and samsclub.com, as well as mobile commerce applications.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.83B for 16.50 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart: Strong Growth In E-Commerce To Continue – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart: Time To Redeploy The Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Amazon’s Latest Behind-the-Scenes Move to Compete With eBay and Walmart – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart: The Cash Flow Paradigm – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart’s Aggression Is Contributing To Its Potential Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.