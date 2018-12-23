Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased Cheniere Energy (LNG) stake by 54.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora acquired 12,152 shares as Cheniere Energy (LNG)’s stock declined 6.26%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 34,344 shares with $2.39 million value, up from 22,192 last quarter. Cheniere Energy now has $14.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 3.79 million shares traded or 61.36% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased Echostar Corp (SATS) stake by 8.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Quaker Capital Investments Llc acquired 32,500 shares as Echostar Corp (SATS)’s stock declined 16.80%. The Quaker Capital Investments Llc holds 400,211 shares with $18.56 billion value, up from 367,711 last quarter. Echostar Corp now has $3.30B valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 518,435 shares traded or 14.28% up from the average. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 31.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $222,650 activity. Federico Anthony M also sold $222,650 worth of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.55, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold SATS shares while 67 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 1.04% less from 43.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Company stated it has 12 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 18,550 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 160 shares. Girard Prns Ltd holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 1.00 million shares. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 7,807 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 95,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 9,831 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0% or 390,623 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). First Personal Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Aperio Gru Lc holds 26,465 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 7,989 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $585.71 million activity. 9.00M shares were sold by ICAHN CARL C, worth $584.37 million. 3,406 shares were sold by Zichal Heather, worth $234,064 on Friday, June 22. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $888,000 was bought by Fusco Jack A. BRANDOLINI NUNO also sold $1.30M worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $100,470 was bought by Markowitz Sean N. On Thursday, September 27 the insider KILPATRICK DAVID B sold $1.03M.