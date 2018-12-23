Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Cl A (MAR) by 29.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 15,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,061 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.85M, up from 51,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 4.32 million shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 01/05/2018 – The Luxury Collection and Sofía Sanchez de Betak Unveil Vibrant Kimono-Inspired Capsule Collection; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY EPS $5.43-EPS $5.55; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Turkcell (TKC) by 8.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 384,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.51M, up from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Turkcell for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 655,993 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 41.58% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 24/04/2018 – Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri: First Quarter 2018 Results; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 28/03/2018 – TELIA TELIA.ST SAYS TELIA COMPANY AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS IN TURKCELL HOLDING HAVE AGREED TO PROPOSE TO GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING OF TURKCELL THAT COMPANY DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS OF TRY 1,900 MLN IN TOT…; 14/03/2018 – TURKCELL SAYS SEES REVENUES GROWING 14-16 PERCENT ANNUALLY BETWEEN 2018-2020, SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT 37-40 PCT; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – TO ESTABLISH FOUNDATION CALLED “TURKCELL VAKFI” TO CARRY OUT CO’S AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES’ SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – TURKCELL BOARD MEMBERS MEHMET BOSTAN, JAN RUDBERG AND ERIK BELFRAGE HAVE LEFT BOARD; 16/04/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – APPLICATION FOR PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE OPERATOR LICENSE OF UKRAINE-BASED PAYCELL LLC IS MADE; 09/04/2018 – Turkcell: Eurobond Attracts Strong Demand From Global Investors; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BANKS FOR BMK $ BOND ROADSHOW FROM APRIL 3; 29/03/2018 – TELIA TURKCELL GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING APPROVED DIVIDENDS

Among 24 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Marriott International had 79 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, November 28 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, September 24 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 23 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MAR in report on Wednesday, August 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, November 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, November 12. SunTrust maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) rating on Tuesday, October 17. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $96.0 target. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, October 10. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Tuesday, February 20 to “In-Line”.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Synchrony, Honda, American Airlines and Silver Bow – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fed Lowers GDP Estimates for 2018 & 2019: 5 Defensive Picks – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Digitaljournal.com published: “NASDAQ: MAR Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Marriott International, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Marriott International, Inc. – MAR – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For JKE – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Markel Corporation holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1.53M shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp holds 2.99M shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital has 0.14% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 6,919 shares. 71,752 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp accumulated 593 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc owns 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,841 shares. Sit Assocs invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cordasco Finance Network accumulated 0.13% or 1,000 shares. Next Fincl Gru Inc invested in 0.02% or 365 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Guggenheim Ltd Company stated it has 0.13% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Family Firm Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 308,119 shares. Montag A & Assoc holds 0.74% or 63,903 shares.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $427.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7,792 shares to 11,537 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 23,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,625 shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Company Inc (NYSE:DCI).

More notable recent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NOVAGOLD Receives Recognition for Corporate Excellence – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turkcell +5.5% on revenue growth, raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turkcell gains as revenues, EBITDA hit records – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2018. More interesting news about Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri Stock Dropped Another 11% This Morning – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turkcell Iletisim (TKC), Telia Sell Azertel Stake for â‚¬222M – M&A Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2018.