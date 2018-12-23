Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NWL) by 30.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 142,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 601,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.20 million, up from 459,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 15.92M shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video); 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IAN ASHKEN, DOMENICO DE SOLE, MARTIN FRANKLIN, AND JAMES LILLIE ARE COLLECTIVELY WITHDRAWING THEIR NAMES FROM NOMINATION TO NEWELL’S BOARD; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD: NEWELL SHOULD EVALUATE ALTERNATIVES FOR ENTIRE CO; 07/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEWELL BRANDS IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 03/04/2018 – ASTROS AND JOSTENS UNVEIL 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS IN SPECIAL PREGAME CEREMONY; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 19/03/2018 – Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Unveils North Dakota State University Championship Rings and Fan Jewelry Collection; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS TO NOMINATE DAVID ATCHISON TO BOARD

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 10,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.07 million, down from 126,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ALKEN HIRES VALLEE FROM JPMORGAN TO EXPAND INTO FIXED INCOME; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $746.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 39,300 shares to 140,700 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Among 21 analysts covering Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.79 million activity. $2.31M worth of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) was bought by ICAHN BRETT.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $3.50 million were sold by Smith Gordon.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 7,248 shares to 14,979 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 10,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.