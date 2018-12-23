On December 22-23 analysts noticed Bloom Token (BLT) step up by 5.31%

Bloom Token (BLT) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0019962502 or 5.31% trading at $0.0395990856. According to Global Crypto Experts, Bloom Token (BLT) eyes $0.04355899416 target on the road to $0.10703687285978. BLT last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.0417990348 and low of $0.0375620956 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0376028354.

Bloom Token (BLT) is down -49.55% in the last 30 days from $0.07849 per coin. Its down -50.48% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.07997 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BLT traded at $0.4176. BLT has 150.00 million coins mined giving it $5.94M market cap. Bloom Token maximum coins available are 150.00M. BLT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 10/11/2017.

Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process.

The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and tracking

current and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness).

Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system.

