On December 22-23 analysts noticed Magnet (MAG) drop by -22.45%

Magnet (MAG) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0026888136 or -22.45% trading at $0.0092886288. According to Crypto Experts, Magnet (MAG) eyes $0.01021749168 target on the road to $0.0266513121610735. MAG last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.0119774424 and low of $0.0082701388 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0119774424.

Magnet (MAG) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 11.02% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.008367 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago MAG traded at $0.00 (non existent). MAG has 37.12 million coins mined giving it $344,748 market cap. Magnet maximum coins available are 144.00M. MAG uses X11 algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 14/11/2017.

Magnet is a Proof of Work and Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Magnet features a network of masternodes who process near-instant and private transactions.

Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online.