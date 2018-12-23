On December 22-23 analysts noticed Scroll (SCRL) rise by 9.90%

Scroll (SCRL) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0042364088 or 9.90% trading at $0.0470485785. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, Scroll (SCRL) eyes $0.05175343635 target on the road to $0.133796044940729. SCRL last traded at IDAX exchange. It had high of $0.0470485785 and low of $0.0425677615 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0428121697.

Scroll (SCRL) is down -13.34% in the last 30 days from $0.05429 per coin. Its up 7.47% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.04378 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago SCRL traded at $0.00 (non existent). SCRL has 1000.00 million coins mined giving it $47.05 million market cap. Scroll maximum coins available are 1000.00M. SCRL uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 17/04/2018.

The Scroll token is a semi-private blockchain with the primal objective of storing data for enterprises using their grade transaction rates. Simply put, it stores data in the blocks of a protected blockchain that supports data transfer at enterprise-grade transaction rates. The Scroll Network utilizes the Hypernode Protocol to provide a non-compromising cost-effective data management solution.

SCRL is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Scroll network.