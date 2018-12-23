On December 22-23 analysts noticed SingularityNET (AGI) decline by -0.08%

It was bad day for SingularityNET (AGI), as it declined by $-4.07750999999942E-05 or -0.08%, touching $0.0494601963. Top Crypto Analysts believe that SingularityNET (AGI) is looking for the $0.05440621593 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.139535208198799. The highest price was $0.050153373 and lowest of $0.0482777184 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0495009714. It last traded at Binance exchange. Aproximately 312 AGI worth $16 was traded.

For a month, SingularityNET (AGI) tokens went up 41.27% from $0.03501 for coin. For 100 days AGI is up 24.62% from $0.03969. It traded at $0.1734 200 days ago. SingularityNET (AGI) has 1000.00M coins mined with the market cap $49.46 million. It has 1000.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 15/12/2017. The Crypto AGI has proof type and operates under algorithm.

SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data.