On December 22-23 The Blockchain – powered Cash & Back Coin (CNBC) rose in value over 4.59%

It was good day for Cash & Back Coin (CNBC), as it jumped by $0.00248704930000002 or 4.59%, touching $0.056672107. International Crypto Analysts believe that Cash & Back Coin (CNBC) is looking for the $0.0623393177 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.128935677650251. The highest price was $0.056672107 and lowest of $0.0479878201 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0541850577. It last traded at Novaexchange exchange.

For a month, Cash & Back Coin (CNBC) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days CNBC is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Cash & Back Coin (CNBC) has 110.98 million coins mined with the market cap $6.29M. It has 210.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 16/07/2017. The Crypto CNBC has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Cash & Back Coin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm.