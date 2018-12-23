On December 22-23 The Crypto coin Sentinel Chain (SENC) sheds in value over -9.70%

Sentinel Chain (SENC) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0002857108 or -9.70% trading at $0.002660518. According to Top Crypto Analysts, Sentinel Chain (SENC) eyes $0.0029265698 target on the road to $0.00653675868916156. SENC last traded at Gateio exchange. It had high of $0.0029462288 and low of $0.002660518 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0029462288.

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is down -26.79% in the last 30 days from $0.003634 per coin. Its down -64.50% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.007494 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago SENC traded at $0.08027. SENC has 500.00 million coins mined giving it $1.33M market cap. Sentinel Chain maximum coins available are 500.00 million. SENC uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 21/01/2018.

Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project’s team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value.

The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace.