On December 22-23 The Cryptocurrency EquiTrader (EQT) fell in value over -8.48%

EquiTrader (EQT) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0023241807 or -8.48% trading at $0.0250766865. According to Global Cryptocoin Analysts, EquiTrader (EQT) eyes $0.02758435515 target on the road to $0.0547355167250024. EQT last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.0278901684 and low of $0.0180633693 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0274008672.

EquiTrader (EQT) is down -11.45% in the last 30 days from $0.02832 per coin. Its down -63.18% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.0681 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago EQT traded at $0.1188. EQT has 12.51 million coins mined giving it $313,779 market cap. maximum coins available are 72.00 million. EQT uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 31/03/2017.

EquiTrader is a decentralized crowdsourced trading analysis platform that rewards traders with app tokens for providing valuable market analysis and trading forecasts and provides a social community for traders and investors of cryptocurrency, stock, futures, and forex markets. The rewards are destributed in EQT tokens, a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency.

