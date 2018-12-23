One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 22.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 4,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,280 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07 million, down from 22,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47M shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Bristol Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 37.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 57,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,703 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.02M, down from 152,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 14.83 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dnb Asset Management As, Norway-based fund reported 353,965 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments America Incorporated has invested 0.64% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has 5,836 shares. Leavell Inv reported 20,910 shares. Blair William And Co Il stated it has 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Georgia-based Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wealthtrust has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pettyjohn Wood & White owns 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,253 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 124,814 shares. 29,371 were accumulated by Hamel Associates. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,727 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Independent Invsts, New York-based fund reported 43,920 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, May 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 26 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, April 29 with “Equal Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by DZ Bank on Wednesday, February 28 to “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, April 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 20 by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg on Friday, January 22 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 16 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Major Pharmaceutical Stocks to Quarantine Now – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BMS Is A Buy On The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb teams up with Boston Medical Center in I-O research – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iovance updates on TIL collaborations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “European advisory group backs Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo + Yervoy in first-line kidney cancer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $553.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,022 shares to 38,136 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 178,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 23. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 18 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of NKE in report on Tuesday, September 19 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, December 22 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Thursday, March 23. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 1. As per Wednesday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 25 by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, October 16. Brean Capital downgraded the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, September 28 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Payden Rygel stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Notis has invested 0.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.17M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs accumulated 277,867 shares. Court Place Ltd Llc reported 0.42% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guinness Atkinson Asset accumulated 89,690 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc reported 123,758 shares. Paloma Prns Management Com reported 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Aperio Limited Liability stated it has 999,862 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 12,500 are owned by Ionic Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 144,744 shares. Crawford Counsel stated it has 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 16.27M shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.44% or 260,250 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. The insider Campion Andrew sold $223,403. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $1.45 million was sold by Matheson Monique S.. On Friday, June 29 SPRUNK ERIC D sold $11.86M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 150,000 shares. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A had sold 16,000 shares worth $1.36M on Wednesday, September 19. Hill Elliott sold $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, July 27.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nike Leads Dow After Rock-Solid Q2 Report: A Sell-Side Roundup – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: A Killer Quarter Eases Short-Term Concerns – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/21: (CDXC) (GRTS) (NKE) Higher; (PTI) (PRGO) (CAMP) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nike (NKE) Remains a Top Pick at Morgan Stanley – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.