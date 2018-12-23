Red Hat Inc (RHT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 239 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 228 decreased and sold stakes in Red Hat Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 161.15 million shares, up from 159.81 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Red Hat Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 12 to 8 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 179 Increased: 164 New Position: 75.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 643.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired 10,185 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock declined 24.40%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 11,768 shares with $2.88M value, up from 1,583 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $6.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $177.18. About 445,630 shares traded or 45.24% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 1,797 shares to 18,481 valued at $5.07 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 2,623 shares and now owns 21,523 shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was reduced too.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $39.97 million activity. $1.00 million worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was sold by Cline Brenda A. $4.94 million worth of stock was sold by WOMBLE DUSTIN R on Tuesday, September 4. On Friday, August 24 Pope Daniel M sold $482,595 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 2,000 shares. King Luther Jr had sold 275 shares worth $53,154. MILLER BRIAN K sold $2.50 million worth of stock. $7.45 million worth of stock was sold by MARR JOHN S JR on Wednesday, August 29. Carter Glenn A sold $296,937 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Tuesday, August 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold TYL shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 367,909 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 474,442 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Da Davidson reported 2,075 shares. Smithfield accumulated 19 shares. Frontier Management Communications invested in 1,114 shares. Artisan Limited Partnership reported 301,367 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has 476,999 shares. 9,000 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Hightower Advisors Ltd accumulated 1,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbva Compass Financial Bank accumulated 2,785 shares. Vanguard Grp has 3.33 million shares. Captrust invested in 0% or 328 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 2,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement holds 27,444 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Enhances eFileTexas and re:SearchTX Portals to Protect Sensitive Case Information – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies’ Socrata Connected Government Cloud Solution to Help Manage Bay Area Transportation Data – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies Expands Presence in Northern Tier Pennsylvania Counties with New World Public Safety Solutions – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Odyssey Case Manager Solution to Bell County, Texas – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Consolidated Public Safety Solutions to Washington State’s BiPIN Consortium – Business Wire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 5 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, June 25. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 30 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, November 1.

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.66 billion. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows clients to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. It has a 116.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables clients to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables clients to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables clients to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments.

Capital Counsel Llc Ny holds 5.91% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. for 621,501 shares. Gagnon Advisors Llc owns 63,818 shares or 5.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has 3.37% invested in the company for 2.22 million shares. The New York-based Gagnon Securities Llc has invested 3.35% in the stock. Df Dent & Co Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.06 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $173.47. About 4.50M shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) has risen 42.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing