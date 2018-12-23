Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 66.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 8,881 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 13.14%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 4,388 shares with $669,000 value, down from 13,269 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $70.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B

Central European Media Enterprises LTD. – Class A (NASDAQ:CETV) had an increase of 2.74% in short interest. CETV’s SI was 2.46 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.74% from 2.40M shares previously. With 65,200 avg volume, 38 days are for Central European Media Enterprises LTD. – Class A (NASDAQ:CETV)’s short sellers to cover CETV’s short positions. The SI to Central European Media Enterprises LTD. – Class A’s float is 2.84%. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 825,373 shares traded or 271.88% up from the average. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) has declined 34.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CETV News: 26/04/2018 – Central European Media Enterprises Announces New Financing Transaction to Reduce Average Borrowing Cost and Improve Maturity Profile of Its Senior Debt; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O – WILL REPAY EUR 110.0 MLN OF DEBT WITH PROCEEDS FROM NEWLY EXERCISED WARRANTS; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES – AGREED WITH TIME WARNER TO REDUCE FEES PAYABLE AS CREDIT GUARANTOR OF CO’S CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING SENIOR TERM CREDIT FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES – UNIT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH SLOVENIA BROADBAND TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO JUNE 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA COMMENTS ON 2018 OUTLOOK ON ITS WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD- QTRLY NET REVENUES INCREASED 25% AT ACTUAL RATES AND 7% AT CONSTANT RATES TO US$ 139.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.01

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 10 investors sold Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 28.91 million shares or 0.51% more from 28.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Gp Lc owns 33,046 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 23,660 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,842 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 43,079 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV). Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0% or 38,551 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Management L P accumulated 12,967 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 174,692 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 83,667 shares. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 103,123 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 902,692 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 33,712 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 170,866 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 25,485 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 103,993 shares.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment firm in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. The company has market cap of $692.82 million. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. It has a 6.54 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites.

More notable recent Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 29, 2018 : FOXA, EC, CETV, SYMC, GGB, KSS, DAL, MDR, MSFT, WMB, AMD, STAY – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Central European Media Enterprises: Improved Financials And Reduced Debt Load Overlooked By The Market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CETV) CEO Michael Del Nin on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Central European Media Enterprises’ (CETV) CEOs Michael Del Nin and Christoph Mainusch on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Sees 20% Upside In Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar Crawling Along – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar: Can It Achieve Bullish Expectations? – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA), Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Fed Meeting Starts With Market Off To Worst December Start in 38 Years – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Caterpillar in 2019? – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, up 37.96% or $0.82 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) stake by 435,562 shares to 452,180 valued at $2.07M in 2018Q3. It also upped Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) stake by 3,466 shares and now owns 159,067 shares. Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) was raised too.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. Johnson Denise C also sold $5.40M worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Monday, October 1. De Lange Bob also bought $124,826 worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares.