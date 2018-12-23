Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 12.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 2,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,235 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.32 million, down from 23,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 150,654 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 27.50% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 22/03/2018 – NICE inContact Empowers Companies in Europe to Provide Exceptional Customer Experience with CXone; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘

State Street Corp increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 7.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 967,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.93M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03B, up from 12.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.84. About 4.96M shares traded or 96.41% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has declined 0.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PAYX shares while 292 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 239.85 million shares or 3.13% more from 232.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 50,121 are owned by First Bank & Trust Of Omaha. 30,188 were reported by Burney. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has 0.09% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Atria Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 40,042 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 71,461 shares stake. Moreover, American Money Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.11% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 184,282 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Ensemble Management Limited Liability Company has 609,517 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Nomura Inc holds 477,381 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 93,555 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 0.14% or 16,963 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 6,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 118,788 are owned by Iberiabank Corp.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 17 sales for $16.45 million activity. Bottini Mark Anthony sold $31,807 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Wednesday, July 11. $537,171 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by Vossler Jennifer R.. On Wednesday, July 11 the insider Zaucha Laurie L. sold $18,155. Gioja Michael E sold $386,776 worth of stock. TUCCI JOSEPH M sold $428,938 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Thursday, July 5. The insider RIVERA EFRAIN sold $48,344.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News For Dec 20, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAYX) to Acquire Oasis Outsourcing for $1.2 Billion – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex Revises FY19 Guidance – Quick Facts – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Completes Acquisition of Oasis Outsourcing – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1302.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 95,915 shares to 7.07M shares, valued at $136.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 50,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,417 shares, and cut its stake in Forum Energy Tech Inc (NYSE:FET).

Among 22 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 5% are positive. Paychex had 70 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 2. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Wednesday, January 11. Compass Point initiated the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, April 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Thursday, June 28 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Thursday, December 17. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Thursday, October 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Underperform” rating and $47 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 4 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 5.51% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.27 per share. NICE’s profit will be $74.43 million for 21.88 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chevron near 52-week low as oil continues to fall – Nasdaq” on December 22, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Chartis Category Winner: NICE Actimize Recognized in Financial Crime for the Fourth Consecutive Year in the 2019 RiskTech100® Rankings – Business Wire” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Iâ€™m Not Counting on Social Security — and Neither Should You – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Global Stocks Fall On Fed Fear, EU Hits Two-Year Low, Santa Has No Love For Wall St. This Year – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NICE inContact CXone Selected for 2300 Seat Cloud Transformation – Business Wire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering NICE Systems (NASDAQ:NICE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. NICE Systems had 34 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, November 3. On Thursday, September 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 24. JP Morgan reinitiated the shares of NICE in report on Wednesday, June 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, December 13. The rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 11. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, May 27 to “Neutral”.