Opus Investment Management Inc decreased Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) stake by 17.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 17,000 shares as Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 80,000 shares with $4.21M value, down from 97,000 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company now has $212.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58M shares traded or 130.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 16/03/2018 – Prosecutors, Regulators Investigation of Wells Sales Practices Began Around September 2016; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS 3G CAPITAL, WITH WHICH BERKSHIRE CONTROLS KRAFT HEINZ, CAPABLE OF MOVING “VERY FAST” TO CUT OUT UNNECESSARY EXPENSES; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: WOFFORD JOINS INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP AS MD; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S 401(K) PRACTICES PROBED BY LABOR DEPARTMENT – WSJ, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Suit Relating to ‘Misstatements and Omissions’ in Disclosures Related to Sales Practices — Bank; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Income $9.7B

Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) had an increase of 19.73% in short interest. CLUB’s SI was 800,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 19.73% from 668,500 shares previously. With 128,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB)’s short sellers to cover CLUB’s short positions. The SI to Town Sports International Holdings Inc’s float is 5.99%. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 143,434 shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has risen 11.67% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $187,525 activity. Walsh Patrick had bought 6,331 shares worth $37,859 on Friday, December 14. Shares for $10,996 were sold by Ajmera Nitin on Thursday, December 13. $75,242 worth of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) shares were sold by Spatafora Carolyn.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $159.29 million. The firm offers special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodates cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. It also provides amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, functional training zones, and babysitting services; and fee programs services, which comprise personal training, small group training, childrenÂ’s programs, and summer camps for kids.

Opus Investment Management Inc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 20,000 shares to 113,900 valued at $3.18 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 64,000 shares. International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) was raised too.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60B for 9.48 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.87 million activity. Shares for $5.87 million were sold by Modjtabai Avid.