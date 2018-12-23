Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 238,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.61 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $144.18M, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77M shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 79.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 105,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,249 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $729,000, down from 133,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 675,376 shares traded or 118.09% up from the average. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 2.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL – ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Profit Rises 77%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.22, EST. $1.16; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 20C; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q EPS 21c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Signal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fjarde Ap has 817,003 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 4,976 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wellington Gru Llp has 330,596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Ltd reported 217,751 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company invested in 239,952 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 1.62M shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 138,565 shares. 46,343 are held by Chickasaw Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Ashfield Prtnrs Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 60,876 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont holds 49,027 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Chatham Grp Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 23 shares. Department Mb Fin Natl Bank N A holds 0.6% or 110,537 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The DOD is defending its JEDI procurement â€” and AWS has joined that defense – Washington Business Journal” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Earnings: Decent, Even If Not Overly Exciting – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Oracle Buy Its Way In Its Effort To Win Over Amazon? – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: At An Inflection Point? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Oracle Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 292,783 shares to 3.85M shares, valued at $135.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 305,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP).

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. On Wednesday, November 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 14 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, June 29. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Monday, October 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $57.0 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, March 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53.0 target in Friday, August 25 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Federal Signal had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 1. The stock of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 8. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of FSS in report on Tuesday, May 9 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, September 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Seaport Global.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 13 investors sold FSS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 0.03% less from 51.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 2,017 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 587 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Olstein Mngmt LP holds 53,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 257,314 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 142,033 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 375,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Federated Inc Pa owns 519 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 7,422 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Geode Management Limited Com owns 583,385 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 19,788 shares. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 855,300 shares. Navellier & Assocs invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS).

Analysts await Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. FSS’s profit will be $19.28M for 15.30 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Signal Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $62.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 25.50 million shares to 25.58 million shares, valued at $4.21B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 459,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.27 million activity.