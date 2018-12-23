Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 20.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 11,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,476 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34M, down from 57,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77 million shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 3,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,612 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.21 million, up from 213,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90M shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Mkt Perform” on Thursday, December 17. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wunderlich given on Thursday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 16 with “Buy”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, September 10. As per Friday, December 15, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60.0 target in Friday, August 25 report. Pacific Crest maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, June 17 with “Sector Weight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $43 target in Friday, December 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Argus Research.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA), Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Fed Meeting Starts With Market Off To Worst December Start in 38 Years – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Oracle, Boeing and JPMorgan – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Oracle (ORCL) Results Were In Line With Expectations – Citi – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle sues over Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oracle Stock Is Headed in the Right Direction – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1,715 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd stated it has 18.54 million shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. 158,060 were accumulated by Twin Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa holds 325,580 shares. Rmb Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has 9,848 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,350 shares. Amg Bancshares holds 0.12% or 38,680 shares in its portfolio. Churchill Mngmt reported 84,974 shares. 345,100 are held by Huber Limited Liability. Davidson Advsr accumulated 8,771 shares. Mechanics Savings Bank Department owns 116,510 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 49,643 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 13.99 million shares. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $265.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,832 shares to 22,805 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $751.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 13,080 shares to 202,586 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Excellent Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, FIT and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Honeywell bringing HQ to Charlotte following incentives bill passage – Charlotte Business Journal” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell shifts global HQ to Charlotte – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT HON OZK DY IGCC ALGN FIT RYAAY TX APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. $1.94M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA on Wednesday, November 21. The insider Mikkilineni Krishna sold 28,281 shares worth $4.06 million. $590,923 worth of stock was sold by DAVIS D SCOTT on Wednesday, November 14.