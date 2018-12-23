International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 15.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 375,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $167.44M, up from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.20% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 59,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.50M, down from 244,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77M shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Ishares Trust Etf (IAU) by 131,100 shares to 19.00 million shares, valued at $217.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 7,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,436 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Wednesday, April 26. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $99 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Wednesday, July 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Susquehanna. As per Friday, March 24, the company rating was initiated by Tudor Pickering. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Thursday, April 20. As per Monday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 3 by HSBC. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 4 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, October 6 with “Buy” rating.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. 60,000 shares were sold by AYAT SIMON, worth $3.40 million.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. 60,000 shares were sold by AYAT SIMON, worth $3.40 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2.