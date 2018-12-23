Orange S.A. (ORAN) Forms $15.86 Double Bottom; Schmitt Industries (SMIT) Has 1 Sentiment

Schmitt Industries Inc (SMIT) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 3 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 3 decreased and sold stakes in Schmitt Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.16 million shares, down from 1.26 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Schmitt Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.07 million. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. It has a 81.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

More notable recent Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Schmitt Industries Announces Strategic Reorganization Nasdaq:SMIT – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Boskalis strengthens its offshore cable installation position through German acquisition – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Boskalis lowest bidder for Elbe deepening project in Germany – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boskalis acquires inter-array cabling contract for Moray Offshore Windfarm East – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Boskalis wins EUR 250 million export cable installation contract for Ostwind 2 grid connections – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 25, 2018.