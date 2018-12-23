Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 57.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 263,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 722,779 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.16M, up from 458,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY

Altarock Partners Llc decreased its stake in O’reilly Auto Parts (ORLY) by 5.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altarock Partners Llc sold 19,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,629 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $108.93 million, down from 333,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altarock Partners Llc who had been investing in O’reilly Auto Parts for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $330.57. About 1.29 million shares traded or 81.28% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010

Among 27 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 92 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of ORLY in report on Thursday, December 17 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform”. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, December 14. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 12 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, April 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, May 30. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,020 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Mercantile invested in 2,293 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co accumulated 967 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 1,755 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.11% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 8,918 are held by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus. Glenmede Com Na invested 0.05% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Bb&T Corp stated it has 952 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 640 shares. Rockland Tru Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,390 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Exchange Management has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% stake. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.75 EPS, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39M for 22.04 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “O’Reilly (ORLY) to Benefit From Aggressive Store Openings – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of ORLY December 21st Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on October 24, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “10 Goldman Sachs Top Stock Picks for 2019 – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “General Motors to Lay Off & Halt Production in North America – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AÃ©roports de Paris SA: Calendar of financial publications and events for 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $30.23 million activity. OREILLY DAVID E sold $1.65M worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 2,500 shares were sold by FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM, worth $837,500 on Friday, August 31. $1.65 million worth of stock was sold by WOOTEN ROSALIE OREILLY on Tuesday, August 21. 400 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $132,513 were sold by MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND. OREILLY LAWRENCE P had sold 19,250 shares worth $5.47 million. 12,526 shares were sold by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN, worth $4.40 million on Friday, November 9.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Thursday, October 5. The rating was maintained by Pritchard Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, August 19. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, April 17. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $8500 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, July 21. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 6. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, January 9. Bank of America maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, October 4 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 26 by B. Riley & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Insight 2811 Inc holds 0.43% or 7,664 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Lc holds 2.41% or 202,075 shares. Moreover, Northstar Incorporated has 0.6% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Palo Capital Inc holds 0.16% or 8,885 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 71,261 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 9,292 are owned by New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc. Barr E S Com owns 34,545 shares. The Maryland-based Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fosun Intll Ltd invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Family Office Lc invested in 120,766 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.79% or 7.23M shares. Ballentine Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,239 shares. Willis Counsel accumulated 1.24% or 216,897 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,940 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $284,810 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Fish Kathleen B also sold $5.11M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, November 16. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,932 worth of stock. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 1,074 shares worth $99,989. Taylor David S also sold $1.76M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 2,978 shares were sold by Pritchard Marc S., worth $242,261.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks Defying the Market Selloff, Including Cronos – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Renovations improve employee experience at P&G HQ (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G ranks second in advertising (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 367,900 shares to 682,900 shares, valued at $17.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 1.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,467 shares, and cut its stake in Line Corp.