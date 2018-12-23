Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased American Airlines (AAL) stake by 6.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 1,884 shares as American Airlines (AAL)’s stock declined 14.18%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 27,470 shares with $1.14 billion value, down from 29,354 last quarter. American Airlines now has $14.18B valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 11.80M shares traded or 22.28% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 33.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) formed multiple bottom with $46.95 target or 8.00% below today’s $51.03 share price. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) has $2.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 324,841 shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has declined 14.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 23/04/2018 – News On U.S. Geothermal Inc. (HTM) Now Under ORA; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – TAKING ELECTRICITY GENERATION OFFLINE TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Is Expected to Impact the “Income Tax (Provision) Benefit” Line Item in the Company’s Statements of Operations; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO’S CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION PRIMARILY RELATING TO COS VALUATION ALLOWANCE; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Will Restate 2Q, 3Q, 4Q, FY17 Financial Statements; Announces Delay in Filing Its 1Q 2018 Financial Statements; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Lava Continues to Flow, May Reach Other Wells and Areas of Puna Facility; 16/05/2018 – Hawaii’s Erupting Volcano Too Close for Ormat Geothermal Plant; 28/05/2018 – Lava flow stalls, sparing Hawaii geothermal plant from more damage

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on March, 15. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 58.14% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ORA’s profit will be $27.37M for 23.63 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.19% EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $1.34 million activity. Granot David had sold 759 shares worth $40,986. Shares for $39,807 were sold by FALK DAN on Wednesday, November 7. 23 shares were sold by Sullivan Bob, worth $1,193. 767 shares valued at $39,892 were sold by Barniv Ravit on Wednesday, November 7. Klein Erez sold 4,120 shares worth $224,540. $22,828 worth of stock was sold by SHARIR DAFNA on Wednesday, November 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 17 investors sold Ormat Technologies, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 20.76 million shares or 4.37% less from 21.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Van Eck Associates Corporation accumulated 410,051 shares. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 65,334 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,269 shares. Mivtachim The Workers Social Ins Fund (Under Special Management) reported 754,586 shares. Eii Cap Mngmt Inc owns 1,285 shares. Qs Lc owns 900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has 201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,480 were reported by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. 5,700 are held by Yorktown Management And Incorporated. New York-based New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Liability New York has invested 1.78% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Psagot Inv House has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Illinois-based First Tru Lp has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 23,108 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 41,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Wisdomtree Trust Us Divid Grow (DGRW) stake by 178 shares to 214,431 valued at $9.51 billion in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr S&P Global Natural (GNR) stake by 6,776 shares and now owns 59,936 shares. Ishares Core Msci Europe (IEUR) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. American Airlines Group had 19 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, July 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Buckingham Research. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 3 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 11. Imperial Capital maintained American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $50 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 16.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $535,301 was made by BENJAMIN JEFFREY D on Monday, November 19. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $836,763.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 61 investors sold AAL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 362.38 million shares or 1.18% less from 366.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 43,155 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru Company has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.01% or 546,079 shares. Ims Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 845 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 132,491 shares. 1.11 million were reported by Bridgeway Mgmt Inc. Gfs Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,000 shares. First Manhattan Commerce invested in 575 shares or 0% of the stock. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 25,700 shares stake. Fmr Lc reported 10.34 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co invested 0.53% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).