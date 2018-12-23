Among 6 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home had 8 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) on Friday, September 14 to “Underweight” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) on Monday, October 22 to “Hold” rating. JMP Securities downgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) on Monday, October 8 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) rating on Friday, November 2. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $24 target. Susquehanna maintained the shares of TMHC in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Positive” rating. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $24 target in Thursday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Citigroup. See Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $33.5 New Target: $24 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $14 New Target: $16 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $25 New Target: $14 Downgrade

08/10/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

14/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $22 New Target: $20 Downgrade

02/08/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Positive Old Target: $34 New Target: $30 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $28 New Target: $24 Maintain

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Now Inc (DNOW) stake by 6.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 28,785 shares as Now Inc (DNOW)’s stock declined 20.13%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 387,622 shares with $6.42M value, down from 416,407 last quarter. Now Inc now has $1.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 3.69M shares traded or 190.45% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has risen 27.66% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Homebuilder Employees ‘Build Joy’ with Company Boost – GuruFocus.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taylor Morrison 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taylor Morrison reports holding company reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sticking With A Buy Of Sherwin Williams – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares while 54 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 110.51 million shares or 0.62% more from 109.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 50,324 are owned by Panagora Asset. Rhumbline Advisers reported 112,913 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 122,257 were reported by Federated Inc Pa. California-based Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Indexiq Ltd Company reported 97,648 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 390,000 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) or 332,240 shares. Kames Capital Pcl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 4.45 million shares. 27,075 were reported by Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 73,967 shares.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It has a 11.09 P/E ratio. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 2.20 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 31.35% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018

More news for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “NOW Inc. Stays Strong Amidst Industry Challenges – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” and published on December 19, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on February, 14 before the open. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 700.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.01 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $8.67M for 33.84 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold DNOW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 1.31% less from 120.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rice Hall James Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.13M shares. Etrade Management invested in 0.01% or 10,554 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 25,300 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Advisory Lc owns 146 shares. Signaturefd Llc reported 398 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 139,124 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Seabridge Investment Ltd Llc owns 53,195 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 18,871 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). 60 were reported by Valley Advisers Incorporated. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.19 million shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) stake by 34,483 shares to 38,314 valued at $540,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 11,115 shares and now owns 52,952 shares. Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was raised too.