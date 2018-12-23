Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 77.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $352,000, down from 25,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 2.50M shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 23.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 16.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 7,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,826 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.34M, up from 42,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 2.15 million shares traded or 74.85% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 10.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Andrew Sandifer Financial Chief, Treasurer; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold FMC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.75 million shares or 1.33% less from 116.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Cohen Steers reported 102,110 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 895 shares. New South Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 1.01M shares. 148,539 are owned by Prudential. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 0% or 252 shares. Newbrook Cap Advsr Lp owns 478,835 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 3,328 shares. Cambridge Trust Co owns 11,284 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Synovus Fin invested in 0.01% or 9,608 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.09% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Ameriprise invested 0.13% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Bowen Hanes And holds 1.58% or 412,915 shares. Murphy Management Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 260,562 were accumulated by Van Eck Associates.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $100,727 activity. On Tuesday, August 28 Kempthorne Dirk A bought $101,019 worth of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 1,173 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $782.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 4,721 shares to 27,825 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,138 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Among 33 analysts covering FMC Tech (NYSE:FMC), 25 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. FMC Tech had 106 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 4, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, May 15. As per Monday, April 3, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 4 by Stephens. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of FMC in report on Monday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Friday, January 8. As per Monday, November 28, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $93.0 target in Tuesday, September 5 report.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 4,100 shares to 16,900 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold ROL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 81.30 million shares or 0.16% less from 81.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bamco holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 709,304 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 198,300 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Limited has invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 199,957 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,761 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 150,230 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 600 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited has 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 4,154 shares. Jefferies Gru Inc Lc owns 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 3,400 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,952 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,900 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Blair William And Com Il has invested 0.06% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Conestoga Cap Lc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Fund Management Sa, a France-based fund reported 7,744 shares.

