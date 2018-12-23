Analysts expect Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report $0.92 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. OSK’s profit would be $66.14 million giving it 16.07 P/E if the $0.92 EPS is correct. After having $1.78 EPS previously, Oshkosh Corporation’s analysts see -48.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 1.97M shares traded or 103.70% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has declined 27.56% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BOSC) had an increase of 180.39% in short interest. BOSC’s SI was 14,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 180.39% from 5,100 shares previously. With 78,100 avg volume, 0 days are for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s short sellers to cover BOSC’s short positions. The SI to B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.55%. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 20,053 shares traded. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) has declined 5.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification , mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.25 million. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. It has a 7.47 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $633,028 activity. $24,901 worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was bought by Schoner Tina R. on Tuesday, November 27. Nerenhausen Frank R. had sold 10,000 shares worth $700,000 on Wednesday, November 28.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.25 billion. The companyÂ’s Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and tele handlers for use in construction, agricultural, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

