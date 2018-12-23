Owens-Illinois (OI) to pay $0.05 on Feb 12, 2019; Tecogen (TGEN)’s Sentiment Is 3

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) is expected to pay $0.05 on Feb 12, 2019. (NYSE:OI) shareholders before Jan 18, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Owens-Illinois Inc’s current price of $16.04 translates into 0.31% yield. Owens-Illinois Inc’s dividend has Jan 22, 2019 as record date. Nov 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 5.09M shares traded or 233.11% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 27.77% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018

Tecogen Inc (TGEN) investors sentiment decreased to 3 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.50, from 4.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 6 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 2 sold and reduced their stock positions in Tecogen Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.19 million shares, down from 6.35 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tecogen Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

More notable recent Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tecogen Announces Six Chillers Sold for Indoor Growing – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tecogen Selected for 12 Unit Microgrid Order Nasdaq:TGEN – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Tecogen Continues Strong Sales into Indoor Cannabis Industry – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Synlogic, Consolidated Water Co., AeroCentury, Tecogen, Truett-Hurst, and Marchex with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

The stock increased 7.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 6,196 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (TGEN) has risen 36.69% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 08/05/2018 – TECOGEN INC – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH WEBSTER BUSINESS CREDIT CORPORATION FOR A SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 04/04/2018 – Florida Company Orders Three Tecochill RT-50 Chillers for New HQ; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q Rev $10.3M; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 10/05/2018 – European Patent Office Notifies Tecogen of Intent to Grant a Patent for the Ultera Emissions Technology; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN-PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO GRANTS CO AND TTCOGEN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET, SELL, DISTRIBUTE TEDOM’S MICRO T35 COMBINED HEAT AND POWER EQUIPMENT; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTION: South Coast Air Quality Management District Adopts Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for Stationary Non-Emergency Generators; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and lnverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Greenhouse

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. for 575,225 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc owns 660,582 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 0.26% invested in the company for 321,078 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 450,000 shares.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $87.12 million. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast.

Analysts await Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) to report earnings on March, 20. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.01 per share. TGEN’s profit will be $496,393 for 43.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Tecogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Owens-Illinois had 9 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) rating on Tuesday, December 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Underweight” rating and $16 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 9. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 10 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of OI in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 27. The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 1.

More news for Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Nokia, Oi come to long-term net modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” and published on December 04, 2018 is yet another important article.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 19.58 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Owens-Illinois, Inc. shares while 108 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 140.29 million shares or 2.45% less from 143.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Minnesota-based Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.33% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Ellington Mngmt Limited Com holds 79,081 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 45,448 shares. Massachusetts-based Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Stevens Mngmt L P has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Atria Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 25,997 shares. California-based Bernzott Advsrs has invested 2.96% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Comerica Bank invested 0.07% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Qs Investors Lc has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Clark Estates Ny has 1.18 million shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. Synovus accumulated 25 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) owns 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 300 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd invested in 0.03% or 90,921 shares. Blackrock has 15.24M shares. Snow Capital Mgmt L P holds 0.46% or 516,580 shares.