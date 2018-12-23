Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.42, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 13 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 9 decreased and sold their positions in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.95 million shares, down from 2.08 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) is expected to pay $0.20 on Jan 14, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Owens Realty Mortgage Inc's current price of $18.85 translates into 1.06% yield. Owens Realty Mortgage Inc's dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 8,646 shares traded. Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) has risen 26.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire" on December 03, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Amundi Pioneer Announces At-Par Redemptions of All Outstanding Auction Market Preferred Shares of MHI and MAV – Business Wire" published on December 28, 2017, Businesswire.com published: "Amundi Pioneer to Host Conference Calls for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire" on September 12, 2018.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 285,970 shares traded or 209.81% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) has declined 8.45% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.45% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for 300,350 shares. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 159,649 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Investment Advisors Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 88,757 shares. The Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 243,732 shares.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $244.38 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 121.79 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in municipal bonds.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 6.33% less from 2.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management invested in 22,602 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) or 37,629 shares. 96,372 are held by Renaissance Techs Llc. Susquehanna Grp Llp has 20,393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) for 23,070 shares. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 25,127 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% or 31,012 shares. Geode Capital Management Llc has 0% invested in Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 84,913 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 384,116 are owned by Tcw Group Inc Inc. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 29,700 shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM).