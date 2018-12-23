Oxbow Advisors Increased Its Citigroup New (C) Stake; Cision LTD. Ordinary Shares (CISN) Shorts Down By 10.63%

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Citigroup Inc New (C) stake by 6.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc acquired 4,291 shares as Citigroup Inc New (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 68,103 shares with $4.89 million value, up from 63,812 last quarter. Citigroup Inc New now has $122.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B

Cision LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CISN) had a decrease of 10.63% in short interest. CISN’s SI was 2.74 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10.63% from 3.06 million shares previously. With 291,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Cision LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CISN)’s short sellers to cover CISN’s short positions. The SI to Cision LTD. Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.81%. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 2.44M shares traded or 313.67% up from the average. Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) has risen 2.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CISN News: 09/05/2018 – Cision Ltd. Announces Amendment to Registration Statement For its Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants; 14/05/2018 – Cision Ltd. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement For its Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cision Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CISN); 18/04/2018 – NAB 2018 Il Cision Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Cision State of the Media Report Reveals Rising Anxiety Amidst Journalism’s Fake News Battle; 06/04/2018 – NAB 2018 l Cision Roundup; 17/04/2018 – Cision Ltd. Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants; 20/03/2018 – CISION REPORTS SECONDARY PRICES AT $10.75/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Cision Raises FY View To Rev $720M-$730M; 16/05/2018 – Cision Ltd. Announces Expiration and Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants

Cision Ltd. provides public relations software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The firm enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $82 target in Thursday, September 27 report. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, December 7 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 16. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

