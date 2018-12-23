Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 20.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 17,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,732 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.29M, up from 81,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 1.55 million shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 4.71% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 16/05/2018 – Two Cheesecake Factory Employees Are Out After Trump Hat Remarks; 21/03/2018 – Watch: DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Cheesecake Factory President David Gordon talk through the complexity and logistics for DoorDash, especially in working with high-volume restaurants; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 3617.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.29M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $607.22M, up from 61,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $319.77. About 8.02M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – Nearly 30 executives have left Tesla since 2016. Here is every one of them; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Is Still Burning Cash, but Elon Musk Sees a Turning Point; 22/03/2018 – MOVE Guides Hires Susan Repo, Tesla’s Corporate Treasurer And VP of Finance, As Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS ACCORDING TO FAMILY, WALTER HUANG WAS WELL AWARE THAT “AUTOPILOT WAS NOT PERFECT”; 11/04/2018 – The new Model Y details show that Tesla is pushing ahead on plans to build a new vehicle even as it struggles to produce the Model 3; 23/04/2018 – Tech Trader: Tesla: Will Investors Want to Buy Insurance on Its Bonds?; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 07/03/2018 – Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 03/05/2018 – Every CEO would love to go off like Tesla CEO Elon Musk did during his unusual post-earnings call, says @jimcramer; 19/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS VOTE VS TESLA’S ELECT DIRECTOR ANTONIO GRACIAS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold CAKE shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.80 million shares or 7.61% less from 47.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.01% stake. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.09% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 807,330 shares. Qs Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Arizona State Retirement System owns 29,989 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 69,495 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 727 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Hussman Strategic Advsrs reported 26,500 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 26,529 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 22,764 shares stake. Walleye Trading Llc invested in 0.01% or 33,361 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated had 81 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 12 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold” on Friday, June 22. The stock of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, October 24. On Thursday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4900 target in Thursday, August 3 report. The stock of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, July 25. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, November 2 by Morgan Stanley. Wunderlich maintained the shares of CAKE in report on Thursday, July 23 with “Hold” rating.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 252,764 shares to 75,468 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 112,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,390 shares, and cut its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $395,844 activity. SLOMANN CHERYL also sold $369,053 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares.

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cheesecake Factory’s Sales Initiatives Impress, Costs High – Nasdaq” on May 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Stay Away from Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Now – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celyad Looks To Take The Cake In Speculative Biotech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “As the credit cake collapses, this is where investors should put their dough – MarketWatch” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gnc Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 298,519 shares to 219,981 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 354,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,148 shares, and cut its stake in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $296,548 activity. Guillen Jerome M had sold 1,000 shares worth $306,000. Musk Elon had bought 29,844 shares worth $10.00 million on Monday, October 29. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Ahuja Deepak on Wednesday, November 14. 3,000 shares were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON, worth $1.02M on Wednesday, November 14. 15,000 shares valued at $5.23M were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B on Wednesday, November 7.

Among 41 analysts covering Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), 17 have Buy rating, 11 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Tesla Motors Inc had 185 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 18 report. On Tuesday, August 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. As per Thursday, January 19, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 19 report. Guggenheim maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Thursday, February 8. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $430.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 29 by Guggenheim. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 26 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell”. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 3 by Piper Jaffray.