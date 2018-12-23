P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) is expected to pay $0.13 on Feb 1, 2019. (NYSE:GLT) shareholders before Jan 2, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. P H Glatfelter Co’s current price of $9.94 translates into 1.31% yield. P H Glatfelter Co’s dividend has Jan 3, 2019 as record date. Dec 21, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 1.16M shares traded or 253.12% up from the average. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 42.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 22/03/2018 – Glatfelter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 2.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company acquired 10,985 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)'s stock rose 7.67%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 428,995 shares with $22.90M value, up from 418,010 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $226.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 13 investors sold P. H. Glatfelter Company shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 3.38% more from 40.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Advsr Llc owns 10,312 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 53,101 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 2,820 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 17,878 shares. 230,228 were accumulated by Mondrian Investment Prns Limited. Rhumbline Advisers reported 109,652 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 202,536 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Millennium Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Prudential Inc holds 0.01% or 260,699 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Trust Co reported 173,445 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability reported 856,537 shares stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 34,047 shares stake.

More notable recent P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Soteria Battery Innovation Group Sells First Technology License to Glatfelter – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glatfelter Completes Sale of Specialty Papers Business Unit – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Glatfelter to Report Earnings on November 6th – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glatfelter Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:GLT – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glatfelter’s Composite Fibers Business Unit Announces 7% Price Increase – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells specialty papers and fiber engineered materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $435.19 million. The companyÂ’s Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; nonwoven wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in label, packaging liner, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminate, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other highly-engineered fiber applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products.

Among 2 analysts covering P.H. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. P.H. Glatfelter had 2 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 23 by BMO Capital Markets. Sidoti maintained P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $25 target.

Among 6 analysts covering Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Verizon Communications had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, July 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Moffett Nathanson. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 12. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 4. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital.

