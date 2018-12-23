Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 372.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc acquired 11,484 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 14,571 shares with $2.44 million value, up from 3,087 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $83.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04 million shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report $0.93 EPS on January, 17.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 38.81% from last quarter's $0.67 EPS. PACW's profit would be $113.26M giving it 8.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, PacWest Bancorp's analysts see -1.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 3.22 million shares traded or 123.02% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 25.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.70% the S&P500.

More important recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha" on December 04, 2018

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 6,083 shares to 1,011 valued at $2.03 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 298,618 shares and now owns 120,822 shares. United States Steel Corpnew (NYSE:X) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. S R Schill Associate has invested 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,543 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.41% stake. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 382,257 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability has 2,200 shares. Town And Country Bank & Trust And Com Dba First Bankers Com has invested 1.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 17,894 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 217,485 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 26,694 were accumulated by Jones Financial Cos Lllp. Dana Inv, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,154 shares. 72,038 were accumulated by Calamos Advsrs Lc. Security Trust holds 0.06% or 1,209 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 2,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 5,785 were accumulated by Argent Capital Ltd Liability Co. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 0.56% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Among 8 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NEE in report on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Argus Research. Howard Weil maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, July 24 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $184 target in Friday, September 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, December 12 report.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $24.94 million activity. $267,206 worth of stock was sold by SCHUPP RUDY E on Monday, October 1. $3.25M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by ROBO JAMES L on Thursday, December 6. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $2.92M was sold by Silagy Eric E. 7,639 shares valued at $1.32 million were sold by CUTLER PAUL I on Monday, September 17. $836,940 worth of stock was sold by Pimentel Armando Jr on Tuesday, November 6. Another trade for 8,035 shares valued at $1.39 million was made by Kelliher Joseph T on Monday, September 17. $3.55 million worth of stock was sold by Sieving Charles E on Monday, November 19.

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Friday 11/30 Insider Buying Report: PSXP, PACW – Nasdaq" on November 30, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold PacWest Bancorp shares while 122 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 105.71 million shares or 0.75% more from 104.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 24,445 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest L P accumulated 779,620 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated holds 76,193 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 23,599 shares. 8,200 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 186,278 shares. Charter Trust Co owns 7,713 shares. 244 were reported by Manchester Management. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 14,085 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 14,882 shares. 28,100 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. 17,436 were reported by Riverhead Mgmt Llc.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. The firm accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It has a 9.28 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up activities of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.