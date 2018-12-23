Mairs & Power Inc decreased United Health Group (UNH) stake by 3.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 16,187 shares as United Health Group (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 489,193 shares with $130.15 million value, down from 505,380 last quarter. United Health Group now has $229.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21M shares traded or 219.30% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 14.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Palisade Asset Management Llc acquired 10,302 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 79,845 shares with $21.24 million value, up from 69,543 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $229.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21M shares traded or 219.63% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow

Among 10 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 17 by Argus Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, July 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $284 target. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, September 10 to “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Monday, September 24 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 28 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, November 21.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. $2.16 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by Nelson Steven H. $779,001 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by WILENSKY GAIL R. The insider BURKE RICHARD T sold 20,000 shares worth $5.27M. Shares for $45,262 were sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin. $1.32M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13. $4.07M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by WILSON D ELLEN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 2.95 million shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 2.66% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 899,800 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 805 shares. Aperio Gp Lc holds 1.02% or 868,355 shares. Bbr Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Co holds 1.45% or 49,935 shares in its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De holds 2.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 14,246 shares. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Mngmt has 1.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 17,305 shares. Saturna Capital holds 5,425 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invests holds 54,023 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na has invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Armstrong Shaw Assocs Inc Ct owns 20,212 shares or 4.62% of their US portfolio. Whittier reported 68,951 shares stake. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1,089 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018, also Thestreet.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Is Signaling a Buy – TheStreet” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “DaVita and UNH agree to drop price of Medical Group deal to $4.34B – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Judgeâ€™s Ruling on Obamacare Torpedoes Hospital Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stralem Co Inc owns 3.61% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 45,645 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,830 are owned by Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc. Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Holderness Invs has invested 1.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 8,960 were reported by Trust Investment Advsrs. Seizert Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5,158 shares in its portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 2,092 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj owns 20,974 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,748 shares. 3,900 are held by Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan). The Kentucky-based Field & Main Commercial Bank has invested 2.82% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). South Dakota Council reported 283,886 shares stake. 79,384 were reported by Roosevelt Invest. Whitnell has 34 shares.

Mairs & Power Inc increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 29,164 shares to 524,623 valued at $78.74 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) stake by 62,908 shares and now owns 867,994 shares. Mmm Co. (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $28.26 million activity. $7.05 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by Nelson Steven H. $779,001 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by WILENSKY GAIL R on Wednesday, July 18. $1.32M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13. 177 shares valued at $45,262 were sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin on Wednesday, July 18. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $1.72M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. WILSON D ELLEN had sold 15,393 shares worth $4.07M.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018, also Thestreet.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Is Signaling a Buy – TheStreet” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “DaVita and UNH agree to drop price of Medical Group deal to $4.34B – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 5. Bank of America maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $31000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Citigroup. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, November 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 EPS, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10B for 18.50 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.