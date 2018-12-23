Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 2.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,454 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.81 million, down from 48,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.88% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 4,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,338 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.11M, down from 127,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 1.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.13M shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd reported 710 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 28,201 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Whittier Of Nevada reported 5,056 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cadence National Bank Na has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 70 are owned by Ima Wealth. Third Point Lc holds 1.7% or 900,000 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, First Trust Communications has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,227 shares. Mitchell Cap Com owns 32,297 shares. Winslow Management Lc owns 2.08M shares. Zacks Invest Management has 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold $665,998 worth of stock or 2,955 shares. 15,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $3.94M. Parasnis Abhay also sold $2.73M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, July 20.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs Com (NYSE:DFS) by 4,347 shares to 221,177 shares, valued at $16.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Emg Mkts Smcap (DGS) by 14,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 756,649 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Company holds 2.48% or 393,304 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa holds 3.5% or 19,333 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh reported 3.23 million shares. Profit Inv Mngmt Llc holds 21,466 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 62,811 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 27,845 were reported by Somerset Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vantage Investment Lc holds 1.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 82,336 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd owns 9,988 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pension Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt Com has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 8,815 are owned by Dillon Assocs. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Asset Grp LP invested in 1.36M shares or 4.43% of the stock. 271,743 are held by Carlson L P.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Shares for $4.45 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. The insider BROD FRANK H sold $214,363. Shares for $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya. Hood Amy also sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31.