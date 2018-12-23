Palouse Capital Management Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) SI Increased By 7.34%

Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) had an increase of 7.34% in short interest. CCF’s SI was 149,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 7.34% from 138,900 shares previously. With 15,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s short sellers to cover CCF’s short positions. The SI to Chase Corporation’s float is 2.09%. The stock decreased 3.80% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 41,748 shares traded or 129.45% up from the average. Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) has declined 14.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 48.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 12,802 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 13,507 shares with $3.05 million value, down from 26,309 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $878.91 million. It operates through two divisions, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. It has a 20.5 P/E ratio. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water polyurethane dispersions.

