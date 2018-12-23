Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 117.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,642 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.18M, up from 41,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 27.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.26% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.39M, up from 665,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 355,711 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 46.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, September 7. Nomura maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Friday, September 8. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $163 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, January 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Thursday, December 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 5 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29 target in Monday, October 30 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 27. UBS initiated Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, May 17. UBS has “Hold” rating and $20500 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, December 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 602,833 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,419 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,205 shares. Moreover, Bath Savings Trust has 5.87% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 120,729 shares. 16,083 are held by Toth Advisory. Appleton Inc Ma has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Campbell Newman Asset Management owns 9,691 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Roundview Ltd Liability invested 1.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreno Evelyn V has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Waters Parkerson & Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,110 shares. 2,594 were accumulated by Coldstream. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt reported 0.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins Company has invested 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lifeplan Finance Group Inc has 77 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fairview Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 14,801 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5,302 shares to 7,818 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 70,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,404 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

