Eqt Corp (EQT) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 193 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 176 decreased and sold their stakes in Eqt Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 231.44 million shares, up from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eqt Corp in top ten positions decreased from 12 to 10 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 125 Increased: 140 New Position: 53.

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) stake by 4.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc acquired 127,921 shares as Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)’s stock declined 6.79%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 2.70M shares with $56.92M value, up from 2.57M last quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch Co now has $1.12B valuation. The stock decreased 8.54% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 3.99 million shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 7.20% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 23/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 16/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch to Open Second U.K. Location; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Hollister Comps Up 11%, Abercrombie Up 5%; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $23.00/Share From $22.00 by BMO Capital; 23/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Highlights Improved Working Conditions in Bangladesh After Protests; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Abercrombie Sales Rose 9% to $484M; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch’s Cfr To Ba3; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Underweight by Morgan Stanley; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Changes in Forex Boosting FY18 Net Sales by About $50M

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased Itt Inc stake by 149,645 shares to 1.61 million valued at $98.71M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) stake by 445,638 shares and now owns 192,587 shares. International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ANF shares while 60 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 68.61 million shares or 0.41% more from 68.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 720,410 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership holds 250,775 shares. Amer Century Cos has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Com has 15,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Bankshares Tru owns 52 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 254,720 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Schwab Charles Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 594,151 shares. Piedmont Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 15,446 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). 92,495 were accumulated by First Trust Advsrs L P. 14,294 are owned by Price T Rowe Md. Investec Asset Management owns 126,197 shares. Hartford Com stated it has 13,476 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Among 5 analysts covering Abercrombie \u0026 Fitch (NYSE:ANF), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Abercrombie \u0026 Fitch had 5 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of ANF in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, August 30, the company rating was downgraded by William Blair. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 4. On Friday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,439 activity. Shares for $771,400 were sold by Andersen Stacia J.P. on Wednesday, June 20. ANDERSON KERRII B had bought 2,000 shares worth $39,439 on Tuesday, December 4.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. EQT’s profit will be $160.28 million for 7.41 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% EPS growth.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.75 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.85 million activity.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 11.83% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation for 1.21 million shares. Kensico Capital Management Corp owns 9.53 million shares or 6.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highfields Capital Management Lp has 5.22% invested in the company for 5.66 million shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 5.03% in the stock. Talara Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 160,965 shares.