Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc Delaware (ADBE) by 34.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 8,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,080 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.34M, down from 24,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc Delaware for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.88% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy (New) (DVN) by 141.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 14,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $977.73M, up from 10,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 16.28 million shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 70,216 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Archford Cap Strategies Lc invested in 0.06% or 610 shares. Family Communications owns 398,092 shares. Gator Management accumulated 2,800 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 743,365 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 839,232 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 320,506 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited reported 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bank Of Stockton stated it has 6,215 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd invested in 81,930 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mason Street Advisors invested in 0.39% or 68,836 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management has 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability owns 106,692 shares.

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47M and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 44,935 shares to 105,760 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, October 7. As per Wednesday, March 23, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 15 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, June 15. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $260 target. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Dougherty & Company given on Monday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, June 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 23. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Thursday, March 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. Ricks David A also bought $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Monday, September 24. $760,121 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, October 17. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73 million.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe & Costco Earnings Previews, Europe Ends Bond Buybacks – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in December – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Johnson & Johnson, Costco and Adobe – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe Misses Earnings Outlook, But Revenues Continue To Outpace – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for December 13, 2018 : ADBE, COST, GTIM, CHKE – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $359.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 50 shares to 2,450 shares, valued at $67.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 40,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,900 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Among 40 analysts covering Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Devon Energy Corporation had 153 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Tuesday, July 4. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $3800 target. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, March 8 by iBERIA Capital Partners. The rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Monday, February 5. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40.0 target in Wednesday, September 27 report. On Friday, September 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Positive” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 17. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, December 11.