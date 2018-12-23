Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 6,400 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 122,223 shares with $13.98M value, down from 128,623 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 98.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 67,958 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 1,250 shares with $259.00 million value, down from 69,208 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $181.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 99,570 shares. Davis R M Incorporated holds 0.93% or 223,502 shares. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Llp reported 8.11 million shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C has invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 8.55 million shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 3.26% or 236,898 shares. Moreover, Arrow Fincl Corp has 2.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,291 shares. Everett Harris Co Ca reported 1.60M shares stake. Tru Department Mb Savings Bank N A reported 27,672 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York accumulated 39,209 shares. Davenport And accumulated 1.44M shares. Gabelli Investment Advisers Incorporated holds 10,350 shares. 108,195 are held by Moreno Evelyn V. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Incorporated holds 3.47% or 102,653 shares in its portfolio. James Rech holds 962 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. 36,500 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.06 million on Thursday, November 8. Shares for $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. $2.15M worth of stock was sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. Capossela Christopher C sold $422,000 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. Hood Amy also sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31.

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) stake by 3,965 shares to 11,270 valued at $2.51 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Alphabet Inc (C) stake by 455 shares and now owns 3,382 shares. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, October 25. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 12 report. Atlantic Securities reinitiated Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, June 25 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Monday, November 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 20. Argus Research maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, July 23 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, October 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 20.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Better Buy Than FAANGs – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FANG Tumbles But Microsoft Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Lc stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 116,722 are owned by Bridges Invest Management. St Johns Mgmt Company Limited Company holds 1,416 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Franklin Street Nc accumulated 37,856 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 2.04M shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Ltd Co reported 1.35% stake. Da Davidson And Com has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2,206 are owned by Horan Cap Management. Palo Capital holds 1.18% or 26,222 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.86% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Highland Capital Limited Partnership holds 7,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 308,638 were reported by Citadel Advisors Llc. Waterfront Prns Ltd Com holds 1.58% or 56,982 shares in its portfolio. Capital Intll Limited Ca holds 13,406 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Home Depot had 9 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, November 14. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 14. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 15 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 18.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Menear Craig A. The insider Kadre Manuel bought 1,000 shares worth $169,330. $2.19 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Lennie William G.. On Friday, December 7 Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold $1.28 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 7,203 shares. $2.32 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Campbell Ann Marie on Wednesday, November 28. $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was bought by Hewett Wayne M. on Wednesday, November 21. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by VADON MARK C on Monday, November 19.