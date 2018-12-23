Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2270.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 116,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,761 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.93 billion, up from 5,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 1.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 18,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.87M, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 1.02 million shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has risen 9.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 17/04/2018 – EMBRAER: JOSE ANTONIO DE ALMEIDA FILIPPO RESIGNED AS FINANCE VP; 08/03/2018 – CFO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS BOTH KC-390 PROTOTYPES HAVE RESUMED TEST FLIGHTS AFTER ONE SUFFERED INCIDENT DURING TESTING; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – EMBRAER SELLS 4 MORE LEGACY 650E BUSINESS JETS TO AIR HAMBURG; 16/05/2018 – FLYBE GROUP PLC FLYB.L – STILL HAS A HERITAGE ORDER FOR FOUR EMBRAER E175S DUE IN 2019. THESE WILL BE DELIVERED WITH NEW ‘WINGLET TECHNOLOGY’ TO HELP REDUCE FUEL CONSUMPTION; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 09/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump on U.S. jobs data; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”

Among 14 analysts covering Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Embraer Sa had 37 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 10 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Tuesday, July 11. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Santander to “Underperform”. The stock of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Bradesco. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, October 17. The stock of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 6 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, May 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 31.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 35,450 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $57.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 13,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.32 per share. ERJ’s profit will be $97.30 million for 10.38 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Embraer S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -425.00% EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hood Amy. Shares for $6.43M were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. $4.06 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 49,208 were accumulated by Fosun International. Signature Est Investment Advsr Ltd Co holds 38,574 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 1.87M shares or 1.03% of the stock. Novare Capital Ltd invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Private Trust Com holds 0.7% or 53,840 shares in its portfolio. First Wilshire Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,350 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 21.27M shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.9% stake. Columbus Hill Capital Limited Partnership holds 557,189 shares. American Bank & Trust holds 2.47% or 74,852 shares. Spectrum Management Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 1.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. 962 are owned by James Invest Rech. Liberty Incorporated invested in 1.72% or 28,860 shares. First Personal Svcs reported 2.59% stake.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $250.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,015 shares to 4,344 shares, valued at $280.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 198,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,290 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 3 by FBR Capital. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84.0 target in Wednesday, October 11 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 27. The company was upgraded on Friday, December 18 by Goldman Sachs. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 15 report. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, February 1 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 21.