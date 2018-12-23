Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Stamps Com Inc Com New (STMP) stake by 99.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,840 shares as Stamps Com Inc Com New (STMP)’s stock declined 28.25%. The Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc holds 28 shares with $6,000 value, down from 5,868 last quarter. Stamps Com Inc Com New now has $2.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $145.36. About 544,193 shares traded or 17.80% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has risen 1.30% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) stake by 12.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 67,901 shares as Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)’s stock declined 29.90%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 625,323 shares with $12.51 million value, up from 557,422 last quarter. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc now has $1.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 4.46 million shares traded or 96.49% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 29.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $48,291 activity. $13,882 worth of stock was sold by Kornblau Scott Lee on Friday, September 28. The insider ROLAND DAVID L sold $34,409.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Onespan Inc stake by 83,230 shares to 48,861 valued at $931,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Western Asset Emerging Market (ESD) stake by 160,973 shares and now owns 2.63 million shares. Vanguard Ftse Dev Market (VEA) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 4 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 11 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) on Friday, October 12 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 20 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, November 6. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was downgraded by Fearnleys. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. Clarksons Platou upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) on Thursday, November 8 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 21 by HSBC. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by FBR Capital. The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) earned “Accumulate” rating by Fearnleys on Thursday, October 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 140.36 million shares or 2.89% less from 144.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 5,739 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 35,097 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 25,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 4,359 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Hartford Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 20,701 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Inc reported 13,200 shares stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Mraz Amerine & Assocs invested in 0.29% or 48,111 shares. Stephens Inc Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 59,542 shares. 75,100 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 3.01M shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 23,900 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 38 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Buerba Sebastian had sold 2,501 shares worth $556,435 on Monday, October 1. Khechfe Amine sold $223,488 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold STMP shares while 80 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 15.92 million shares or 1.76% more from 15.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 23,475 shares stake. Jennison Assocs Ltd Company reported 132,529 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.01% or 3,467 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 4,030 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.11% or 8,671 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Capital Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 6,332 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 10,164 shares. Fosun reported 2,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 82,000 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.26% or 326,765 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 86 shares. 2,238 were reported by Monroe Bancshares Tru Mi. Cwm Lc reported 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 450 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 35.58% or $1.53 from last year’s $4.3 per share. STMP’s profit will be $50.14M for 13.12 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual EPS reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.96% EPS growth.