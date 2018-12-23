Paramount Group (PGRE) to pay $0.10 on Jan 15, 2019; 0 Analysts Covering Pool (POOL)

Among 2 analysts covering Pool (NASDAQ:POOL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pool had 3 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of POOL in report on Friday, October 19 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 3. See Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) latest ratings:

19/10/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $163 New Target: $155 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $145 Initiates Coverage On

03/07/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $131 Downgrade

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) is expected to pay $0.10 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:PGRE) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Paramount Group Inc’s current price of $12.81 translates into 0.78% yield. Paramount Group Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 3.95 million shares traded or 114.49% up from the average. Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has declined 10.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PGRE News: 12/03/2018 Paramount Group Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 23C, EST. 23C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Paramount Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGRE); 15/03/2018 – Paramount Group Raises Dividend to 10c; 02/05/2018 – Paramount Group 1Q Core FFO $55.0 million, or $0.23 per Shar; 02/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP 1Q REV. $184.3M, EST. $182.3M; 02/05/2018 – Paramount Group 1Q EPS 0c; 15/03/2018 – PARAMOUNT BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV BY 5.3%; 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco

The stock decreased 3.50% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 473,603 shares traded or 57.38% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 17.82% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company has market cap of $5.62 billion. The firm offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It has a 24.02 P/E ratio. It also provides building materials for use in pool installations and remodeling, including concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.33, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Pool Corporation shares while 88 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 35.49 million shares or 0.99% less from 35.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Campbell Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Co owns 1,235 shares. Voya Inv Management holds 0% or 12,124 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 28,668 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 4,076 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 7,480 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,425 are held by Jane Street Limited Liability. Bessemer Gp holds 287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,966 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Investors, California-based fund reported 147,000 shares. Lincoln holds 0.02% or 2,696 shares. Waratah Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 96,204 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 2,978 shares. Df Dent has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 15,368 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $16.45 million activity. $6.46M worth of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) was sold by PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J on Thursday, June 28. 10,000 Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) shares with value of $1.64 million were sold by COOK ARTHUR D. SLEDD ROBERT C sold $939,644 worth of stock or 5,766 shares. $2.11 million worth of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) shares were sold by Joslin Mark W.

