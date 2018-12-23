Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc Com (COLB) by 53.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 14,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,495 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $484,000, down from 26,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 1.79M shares traded or 581.97% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 17.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 145.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 2,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,920 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13M, up from 1,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59 million shares traded or 36.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $32.48 million activity. $131,496 worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were sold by Kress Colette. Puri Ajay K had sold 90,831 shares worth $26.28 million on Tuesday, October 2. $24.21M worth of stock was sold by JONES HARVEY C on Tuesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 52 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.35% or 42,856 shares. Sfmg Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.42% or 1.16M shares. Hollencrest Cap Management owns 2,634 shares. Btc Management Inc invested in 0.15% or 3,091 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 2,251 shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 65,763 shares or 4.5% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% or 16,078 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Crawford Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 136,489 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 60,568 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.71% or 218,100 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag holds 1.79% or 172,000 shares.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $622.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 1,490 shares to 1,708 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf by 45,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold COLB shares while 71 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.05 million shares or 2.65% less from 64.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,199 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 0.01% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 31,675 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% or 106,289 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Ltd Liability Corporation holds 77,360 shares. 80 are owned by Howe And Rusling. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 656,337 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) or 198,152 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 10.52 million shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Serv Ltd Liability Com holds 133,559 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,635 shares. Dubuque National Bank accumulated 250 shares.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $159,754 activity. 157 shares were bought by Lawson David C, worth $5,779 on Thursday, July 5. 276 shares valued at $10,160 were bought by McDonald Andy on Thursday, July 5. Shares for $4,307 were bought by Stein Clint on Thursday, July 5.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $262.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 84,841 shares to 723,910 shares, valued at $46.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

