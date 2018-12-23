Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 5.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 66,150 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.58M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 4.52 million shares traded or 155.39% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 1.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,292 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.90 million, up from 171,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $123.55. About 1.08 million shares traded or 19.01% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) CEO David Foss on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Set to Join S&P 500; EQT, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), MasTec (MTZ) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Superior Energy Services (SPN), United Natural Foods (UNFI) to Join S&P SmallC – StreetInsider.com” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 12, 2018 : EQT, JKHY, GE, CVX, SITC, INTC, QQQ, SAN, T, MSFT, REGI, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates declares $0.37 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Jack Henry had 21 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) rating on Thursday, June 7. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $141 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $108 target in Tuesday, October 10 report. As per Sunday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, December 6. Robert W. Baird maintained Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) rating on Wednesday, January 24. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $128 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 15 report. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Stephens. On Thursday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 16. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 4 by RBC Capital Markets.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,907 shares to 9,267 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,215 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 16 investors sold JKHY shares while 141 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 3.64% more from 64.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.05% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Assetmark holds 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 156 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.04% stake. Oppenheimer holds 0.03% or 8,552 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.07% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 30,825 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Cue Financial Grp, Arizona-based fund reported 10,168 shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp holds 0.15% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 83,702 shares. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 24,119 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% or 86 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Finance Advsr has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 15,042 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.05% or 24,805 shares. United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc owns 15,529 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Forbis Mark S sold $404,727.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.90 EPS, up 27.19% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.28 per share. TRV’s profit will be $768.15M for 10.01 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.17% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Travelers (NYSE:TRV), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Travelers had 68 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 16 by FBR Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on Tuesday, March 27 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Citigroup. On Thursday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill on Tuesday, January 23 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 25 with “Underweight”. On Friday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

Park Circle Co, which manages about $159.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hoegh Lng Partners Lp by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.