Park Circle Co Upped By $1.03 Million Its Vector Group LTD (VGR) Holding; Last Week Workiva Inc. (WK) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Workiva (NYSE:WK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Workiva had 4 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, September 21. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Robert W. Baird. See Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) latest ratings:

Park Circle Co increased Vector Group Ltd (VGR) stake by 25.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Park Circle Co acquired 79,535 shares as Vector Group Ltd (VGR)’s stock declined 23.93%. The Park Circle Co holds 397,120 shares with $5.47M value, up from 317,585 last quarter. Vector Group Ltd now has $1.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 4.32M shares traded or 119.52% up from the average. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 48.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGAL MARIJUANA PROVIDES POTENTIAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATES; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.77, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold VGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 67.25 million shares or 4.88% more from 64.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capstone Inv Llc holds 0.01% or 56,228 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 10.01M shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.05% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs invested in 0% or 30,331 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com holds 332,375 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 11,970 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Invesco invested 0.01% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). North Star Inv Corp stated it has 32,916 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amer Century has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 8.49 million shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 68,797 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs has 129,884 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 188,587 shares.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $39.46 million activity. LEBOW BENNETT S had sold 100,000 shares worth $1.25 million. FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL also sold $6.11M worth of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) on Wednesday, November 21.

The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 452,869 shares traded or 84.70% up from the average. Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has risen 62.06% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical WK News: 22/05/2018 – Workiva and Host Analytics Unveil Enhanced API That Streamlines Financial Reporting and Improves Data Accuracy; 06/03/2018 WORKIVA INC – ON MARCH 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CONSENT AND SIXTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Workiva Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Workiva Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 41c-Loss 40c; 02/05/2018 – Workiva 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 12/04/2018 – Workiva Helps City of Rochester Streamline Comprehensive Annual Financial Reporting Process; 22/03/2018 – Workiva Leads Global Adoption of Inline XBRL; 07/03/2018 – Workiva and Anaplan Announce Platform Integration; 22/03/2018 – Workiva Leads Global Adoption of lnline XBRL; 24/05/2018 – Workiva Signs OEM Agreement with SAP to Offer SAP® Cloud Platform Integration with the Workiva Wdesk Platform

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and activities markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

