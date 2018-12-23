Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 4.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 6,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,763 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.36M, up from 142,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $145.58. About 2.07M shares traded or 56.99% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 2,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,345 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $965,000, down from 7,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 4.05 million shares traded or 70.40% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 37.87% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.69 per share. NSC’s profit will be $634.56 million for 15.49 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.54% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.41 million activity. $5.85 million worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Squires James A. $138,216 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Wednesday, November 7.

Among 31 analysts covering Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Norfolk Southern Corp. had 125 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Wednesday, October 24. On Thursday, January 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Avondale to “Mkt Perform”. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 31 by Argus Research. As per Thursday, March 23, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Tuesday, September 13 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research given on Monday, August 7. Loop Capital upgraded the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, July 26 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peapack Gladstone, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,669 shares. Sabal Trust Communication holds 3,254 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP has 188,807 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,861 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc invested in 4,669 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 2,622 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Company has 9,383 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,227 shares. Jolley Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance, a New York-based fund reported 40,543 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares owns 3,135 shares. Hills Bancorporation Trust reported 0.51% stake. Stifel Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Gsa Cap Partners Llp has 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Welch Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 1,521 shares.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,614 shares to 56,930 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 7,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PH shares while 201 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.95 million shares or 1.02% less from 99.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sandy Spring Financial Bank stated it has 75 shares. United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.19% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 950,375 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.62% or 21,997 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 165,926 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,855 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.99% or 7,903 shares. 26,966 are held by Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Liability. Bbva Compass Savings Bank reported 0.33% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Charter Trust has 0.18% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 5,300 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 26,125 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Among 21 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Parker-Hannifin had 102 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 26 by Bank of America. Jefferies maintained the shares of PH in report on Thursday, November 2 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of PH in report on Wednesday, October 5 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, January 18. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Buckingham Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Wednesday, June 20 to “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Thursday, October 12 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $704,241 activity. Shares for $420,864 were sold by Bowman William R.

